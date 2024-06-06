OMG Network Market Capitalization Achieves $61.84 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 6th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $61.84 million and $27.13 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00051701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00010591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001000 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

