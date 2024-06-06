First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

First Niles Financial Stock Up 9.1 %

OTCMKTS:FNFI opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. First Niles Financial has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Get First Niles Financial alerts:

About First Niles Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.