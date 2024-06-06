First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
First Niles Financial Stock Up 9.1 %
OTCMKTS:FNFI opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. First Niles Financial has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
About First Niles Financial
