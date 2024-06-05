The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

