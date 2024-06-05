Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,497,000 after purchasing an additional 371,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.66 and a fifty-two week high of $119.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

