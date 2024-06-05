NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $218.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

