Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Main Street Capital by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE:MAIN opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

