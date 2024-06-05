NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,447 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American International Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after purchasing an additional 319,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

Read Our Latest Report on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.