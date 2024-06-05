Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

