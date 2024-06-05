Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-7.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.55.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.29.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.