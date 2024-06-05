Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $388,781,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 888.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $83,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,614,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,299 shares of company stock worth $8,429,535 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT stock opened at $428.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

