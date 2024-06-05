Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 51,602 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 51,602 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

