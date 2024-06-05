The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $55,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

