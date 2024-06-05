Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $254.24

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $254.24 and last traded at $254.14, with a volume of 91216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.83 and a 200-day moving average of $238.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $3,978,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

