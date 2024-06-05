CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 53.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,951,000 after buying an additional 421,714 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 162.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $136.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

