Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.85.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

