Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 20.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $397,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OKE opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $83.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Get Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.