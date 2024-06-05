CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,640,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after buying an additional 390,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after buying an additional 364,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after buying an additional 343,205 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

