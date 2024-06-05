Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,212 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 106,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Truist Financial cut their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

NYSE AGCO opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

