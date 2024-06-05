CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $54.88 Million Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 667,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Shares of VLTO opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

