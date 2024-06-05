Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 178.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

