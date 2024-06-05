Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $245.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.