16,708 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.