The TJX Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 77.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $77.25 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

