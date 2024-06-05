Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 4,286 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.65. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

