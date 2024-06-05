CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 848.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

