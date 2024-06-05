Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,771,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,522,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 202,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day moving average is $130.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $8,738,238 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

