Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Sempra by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $9,715,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Sempra by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $367,301.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $367,301.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

