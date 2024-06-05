ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $132.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $142.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.35.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.81. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

