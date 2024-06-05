Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 51,119 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,891.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,891.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,875 shares of company stock valued at $117,511,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $293.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

