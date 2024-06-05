Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 1,163 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $151,263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 741,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

