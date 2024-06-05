Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Issues Earnings Results

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferguson updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Ferguson Price Performance
FERG stock opened at $196.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.93. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $143.88 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.23.
About Ferguson
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ferguson
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.