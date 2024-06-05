Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Issues Earnings Results

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferguson updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

FERG stock opened at $196.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.93. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $143.88 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

