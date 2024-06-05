iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

