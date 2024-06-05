Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 199,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $139.92 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $627.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.