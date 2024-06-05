United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.20)-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5-$31.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.79 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.200-0.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $721.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.61.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

