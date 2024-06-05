Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $148.15 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $164.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

