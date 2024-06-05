PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.000-11.250 EPS.

PVH Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. PVH has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

