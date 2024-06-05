The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $55.17 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of Discover Financial Services worth $55,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

