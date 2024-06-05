Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $337.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.92. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

