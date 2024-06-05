Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,717,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $864,821,000 after purchasing an additional 324,391 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 135,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 29,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVS opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

