Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.6 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,301.42 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $745.45 and a 52-week high of $1,451.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,255.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,225.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.