Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Bath & Body Works has increased its dividend by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years. Bath & Body Works has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.