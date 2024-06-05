PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,909,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,259 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PPL were worth $51,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 1,401,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 327,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

