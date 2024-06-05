Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,096 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 10,184.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.