Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,494 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sirius XM worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 482.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sirius XM by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,768,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,671,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of SIRI opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

