Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 87,112 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 795,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 87,112 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

