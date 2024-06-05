Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,653,000 after buying an additional 358,399 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,361,000 after acquiring an additional 233,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,294,000 after acquiring an additional 201,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,201 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AZN stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $248.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

