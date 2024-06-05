Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 677 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.64.

NYSE:ELV opened at $540.43 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

