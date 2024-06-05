Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $428.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,626,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,299 shares of company stock worth $8,429,535. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

