CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 108 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MOH opened at $307.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.67 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.88 and its 200 day moving average is $370.36.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

