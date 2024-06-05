CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,889 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $155.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.75 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

